Fans Loving Barry Alvarez’ Final Comment At Press Conference

Barry Alvarez is retiring, but if the Wisconsin Badgers need a last-minute coach for a bowl game, he’s up for the job. That’s exactly the sentiment he conveyed during his retirement press conference on Tuesday.

Alvarez will officially call it a career on June 30th of this year. The 74-year-old has become a Wisconsin institution.

He was the Badgers head coach from 1990 to 2005. He became the school’s athletic director in 2004 – when he served both as a head coach and AD for two years – until now. Overall, Alvarez has spent 31 years with the program, both as a coach and athletic director.

“It has been an honor to be a part of Wisconsin Athletics and I take great pride in all we have accomplished over the last three decades,” Alvarez said in a statement, via ESPN.com. “From championships, to improvements on campus, to impacting thousands of student-athletes, it’s been a great ride. I’m grateful for the support, generosity, enthusiasm and loyalty of Badgers in the state of Wisconsin and beyond. Thank you.”

Perhaps the most interesting tidbit about Alvarez’s historic career came during his time as an athletic director. He twice came out of coaching retirement to coach the Badgers in bowl games (2012 Rose Bowl and 2015 Outback Bowl).

Alvarez jokingly reaffirmed on Tuesday if Wisconsin is in need of a head coach for a bowl game, he’s available.

“I’d like to announce that my retirement will take effect July 1, but I am always available to come back out of retirement to coach in a bowl game,” Alvarez said during his press conference on Tuesday.

Funny enough, we believe him. If Wisconsin was ever in dire need, Barry Alvarez would probably do what he could to help.