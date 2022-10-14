Former 5-Star Recruit Was Actually Dismissed From Program

MADISON, WI - SEPTEMBER 19: General view of action between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Troy Trojans during the first quarter of the college football game at Camp Randall Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Madison, Wisconsin. The Badgers defeated the Trojans 28-3. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Brown entered the transfer portal.

Turns out, the former five-star prospect didn't have a choice. Brown was kicked off the team, according to Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard.

"It was not a choice," Leonhard said. "He was dismissed from our program. ...It was an unfortunate incident. At this point, it's more of a family matter we had to deal with internally."

While Leonhard did not want to go into specifics regarding the "unfortunate incident," the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported that Brown struck a teammate during practice on Tuesday.

The No. 4 offensive tackle and No. 17 overall recruit in the 2019 class, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, Brown appeared in 20 games during the 2020 and 2021 seasons after redshirting as a freshman.

Brown made two starts and appeared in five of the Badgers' first six games this season before his dismissal.