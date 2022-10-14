Former 5-Star Recruit Was Actually Dismissed From Program
On Wednesday night, Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Brown entered the transfer portal.
Turns out, the former five-star prospect didn't have a choice. Brown was kicked off the team, according to Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard.
"It was not a choice," Leonhard said. "He was dismissed from our program. ...It was an unfortunate incident. At this point, it's more of a family matter we had to deal with internally."
While Leonhard did not want to go into specifics regarding the "unfortunate incident," the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported that Brown struck a teammate during practice on Tuesday.
The No. 4 offensive tackle and No. 17 overall recruit in the 2019 class, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, Brown appeared in 20 games during the 2020 and 2021 seasons after redshirting as a freshman.
Brown made two starts and appeared in five of the Badgers' first six games this season before his dismissal.