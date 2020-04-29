The Spun

Former Big Ten WR Charged With First-Degree Murder

Earlier this week, police arrested a former Big Ten wide receiver in connection with the shooting death of a woman.

According to a report from the Belleville News-Democrat, former Wisconsin wide receiver Kraig Appleton is being held at St. Clair County Jail on $1 million bond.

Police arrested Appleton earlier this week in connection with the death of a 41-year-old woman, Kellie Ferrell. She was taken to Touchette Regional Hospital, where she later died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen

Appleton’s relationship with the victim is unclear. The News-Democrat noted that “police are not discussing the motive or the events leading up to the shooting.”

Appleton was member of Wisconsin’s 2009 recruiting class. A four-star wide receiver coming out of high school, Appleton was the No. 4 player from the state of Illinois and the No. 17 wide receiver in the class.

As a true freshman, Appleton caught three passes for 26 yards. Unfortunately, his collegiate career took a turn when he was suspended for a violation of team rules.

Not long after his suspension, he left the Badgers football program and never stepped foot on the college football field again.

According to the News-Democrat, Appleton was hospitalized after being shot multiple times in 2011.

