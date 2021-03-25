Former Dallas Cowboys Assistant Lands Big Ten Job

For over 10 years, former NFL running back Gary Brown has been coaching other running backs, most recently with the Dallas Cowboys. But after spending the 2020 season out of football, Brown is returning to the college ranks.

Brown has joined Wisconsin as a running backs coach. This will be Brown’s first college coaching job since 2008, when he held the same role at Rutgers.

Interestingly enough, Brown’s new job will put him on a collision course with his alma mater, Penn State. The Badgers and the Nittany Lions will play in an inter-division matchup to open their respective seasons on September 4 at Camp Randall Stadium.

Brown played for Penn State from 1987 to 1990, rushing for 1,321 yards and 11 touchdowns. He enjoyed his best season under Joe Paterno in 1988, accumulating 841 yards and seven touchdowns from scrimmage while serving as the team’s primary kick returner.

Former Dallas Cowboys RB coach Gary Brown named Wisconsin's RB coach

The school has confirmed the hire:

Help us welcome Coach Gary Brown to the Badger family!



Gary Brown parlayed his success at Penn State into the 214th overall pick by the Houston Oilers in the 1991 NFL Draft.

After mostly getting special teams duty in his first two years, he had a breakout campaign in 1993, rushing for 1,002 yards and six touchdowns. Brown enjoyed two more successful seasons with the San Diego Chargers and New York Giants before retiring after the 1999 season.

Brown quickly went into coaching, climbing the ladder between 2000 and 2007 before getting the Rutgers job. After one year at Rutgers, he was brought on by Eric Mangini with the Cleveland Browns, and spent the next decade coaching running backs in the NFL. From 2013 to 2019 he was on Jason Garrett’s staff with the Dallas Cowboys.

Good luck in Wisconsin!