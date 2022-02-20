Greg Gard Explains What Happened With Juwan Howard

The sports world is buzzing following the shocking punch that Michigan head coach Juwan Howard threw at a Wisconsin assistant. One of the men involved in the conflict, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, has something to say.

Speaking to the media after the dust settled in the skirmish, Gard explained what happened in the fight with Howard. Gard said that Howard didn’t like that he called a timeout late in the game to get his players set up.

“Apparently, he didn’t like that I called a timeout to reset the 10-second call. We only had about four seconds to get the ball over half court and I had all of my backups – my bench guys in the game. I didn’t want to put them in that position of scrambling with only four seconds. So I took the timeout and that got us a new 10 seconds and it helped them get organized and get the ball. And he did not like that when he came through the handshake line,” Gard said.

The implication seems to be that Howard was upset that Gard was running up the score on him with his bench players. But even if that’s true, that’s no excuse for what Howard did.

"Apparently, he didn't like that I called a timeout." Wisconsin coach Greg Gard explains what led to the postgame fight with Juwan Howard and the Michigan team. pic.twitter.com/tjgRpGsCQB — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 20, 2022

Wisconsin beat Michigan 77-63, dropping the Wolverines to 14-11 on the season and 8-7 in the Big Ten. In the aftermath, Juwan Howard got into a heated spat with Greg Gard that forced the two to be separated.

But at one point, Howard got free and threw a punch that connected with Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft.

It’s inevitable that Howard will be punishment and most likely suspended for his actions. Though it will be much more interesting to see just how big his punishment is.

Termination is not out of the question.