Gus Johnson’s Comment About College Quarterback Going Viral

Gus Johnson calling college basketball.NEWARK, NJ - MARCH 09: Fox Sports announcer Gus Johnson before the game between the Seton Hall Pirates and the Villanova Wildcats at Prudential Center on March 9, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Porter Binks/Getty Images)

During the broadcast of today’s matchup between No. 14 Michigan and Wisconsin, Fox commentator Gus Johnson highlighted the Badgers’ quarterback struggles with a hilarious comment.

Heading into today’s contest, Wisconsin backup Chase Wolf had thrown just 9/12 with three interceptions since joining the team in 2019.

When Wolf entered the game for a few snaps this afternoon, Johnson announced his arrival with that glaring statistic.

“Wisconsin’s QB Wolf never threw a pass somebody didn’t catch…9 for 12 with three interceptions,” he said.

After Johnson made this call, Wolf went on to make that stat line even worse — throwing 1/5 with yet another interception.

Wolf has seen some time on the field this season in the wake of a brutal start for incumbent starter Graham Mertz. Through the first four games of the season, Mertz has thrown for just one touchdown and a whopping six interceptions — a far cry from his 20/21, five-touchdown performance in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Mertz has looked slightly better in today’s contest, throwing 8/15 for 115 yards and one touchdown so far. But, it hasn’t been nearly enough to keep his team in what is now a 31-10 game midway through the fourth quarter.

As a result of this rough quarterback play for the Badgers, the preseason No. 15 squad is off to a 1-2 start to the 2021 season. And with a loss to the Wolverines seemingly on the way, Paul Chryst’s team continues to dig themselves into a deeper hole.

