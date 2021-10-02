Gus Johnson’s Comment About College Quarterback Going Viral

During the broadcast of today’s matchup between No. 14 Michigan and Wisconsin, Fox commentator Gus Johnson highlighted the Badgers’ quarterback struggles with a hilarious comment.

Heading into today’s contest, Wisconsin backup Chase Wolf had thrown just 9/12 with three interceptions since joining the team in 2019.

When Wolf entered the game for a few snaps this afternoon, Johnson announced his arrival with that glaring statistic.

“Wisconsin’s QB Wolf never threw a pass somebody didn’t catch…9 for 12 with three interceptions,” he said.

My man Gus with the stat of the day. "Wisconsin's QB Wolf never threw a pass somebody didn't catch…9 for 12 with 3 INTs." 🤣🤣 — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) October 2, 2021

After Johnson made this call, Wolf went on to make that stat line even worse — throwing 1/5 with yet another interception.

Wolf has seen some time on the field this season in the wake of a brutal start for incumbent starter Graham Mertz. Through the first four games of the season, Mertz has thrown for just one touchdown and a whopping six interceptions — a far cry from his 20/21, five-touchdown performance in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Mertz has looked slightly better in today’s contest, throwing 8/15 for 115 yards and one touchdown so far. But, it hasn’t been nearly enough to keep his team in what is now a 31-10 game midway through the fourth quarter.

As a result of this rough quarterback play for the Badgers, the preseason No. 15 squad is off to a 1-2 start to the 2021 season. And with a loss to the Wolverines seemingly on the way, Paul Chryst’s team continues to dig themselves into a deeper hole.