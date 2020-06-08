Hall Of Fame Coach Bo Ryan’s Son Lands Head Coaching Job

The son of Hall of Fame college basketball coach Bo Ryan has landed a head coaching job.

Bo Ryan is one of the best head coaches in recent Big Ten history. The former Wisconsin Badgers head coach led the program from 2001-15. Ryan led the Badgers to two Final Fours and three Big Ten Tournament championships.

Will Ryan is the son of the legendary Wisconsin head coach. He’s landed a head coaching job of his own.

Green Bay announced on Sunday evening that Will Ryan has been hired as the new head basketball coach.

“Hiring leaders is about getting the right fit at the right time, and I have no doubt that Coach Ryan is exactly the right person to lead our program today and into the future,” athletic director Charles Guthrie said.

ESPN.com had some details on Will Ryan’s hiring:

The 41-year-old Ryan comes to Green Bay after posting a 14-13 record in his lone season as the head coach at Division II program Wheeling in West Virginia. He previously worked as an assistant at Ohio (2014-19) and North Dakota State (2007-14). He worked on his father’s Wisconsin staff from 2002 to ’07, where he served as a director of basketball operations and video coordinator. Bo Ryan was Wisconsin’s coach from 2001 to ’15 after previously coaching at Wisconsin-Platteville and Milwaukee.

Will Ryan replaces former Green Bay coach Linc Darner.

The former Green Bay head coach went 92-80 in five seasons.