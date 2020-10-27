The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Here’s What Happens If Wisconsin Is Unable To Play Nebraska

A closeup of a Wisconsin Badgers football helmet.PROVO, UT - SEPTEMBER 16: Wisconsin Badgers football helmet during the game between the Badgers and the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

Trouble is brewing within the Big Ten. There’s growing speculation the Wisconsin Badgers won’t be able to play the Nebraska Cornhuskers this weekend.

The Badgers were one of the most impressive teams in college football this past weekend, thanks to freshman quarterback Graham Mertz. The freshman completed 20 of 21 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns in a dominant 45-7 win over Illinois last Saturday. Unfortunately, that’s the last we’ll see from Mertz for a while.

The Wisconsin quarterback has tested positive for COVID-19. Mertz will now be out for 21 days, per the Big Ten’s policy. He isn’t the only Badger to be impacted by the unfortunate news.

There’s a chance the Badgers won’t be able to play the Nebraska Cornhuskers this weekend. Some are questioning how that’ll impact overall records and standings for both teams. We now have the answer, thanks to Wisconsin reporter Jeff Potrykus.

“And as a reminder, if the #Badgers can’t play at Nebraska it is officially ‘no contest,'” Potrykus wrote on Twitter. “Not a forfeit.”

The Big Ten did itself no favors with its 2020 schedule. The conference didn’t include any bye weeks in the 2020 schedule as to allow the conference season to be concluded before the unveiling of the final College Football Playoff rankings.

By doing so, canceled conference games won’t be able to be rescheduled.

For now, though, Wisconsin is still preparing to play Nebraska this weekend. It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.