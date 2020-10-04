Big Ten Starting Quarterback Reportedly Injured At Practice

A Big Ten starting quarterback was reportedly injured at practice this week.

Jack Coan, Wisconsin’s returning starter, reportedly suffered a foot injury at practice. It’s reportedly unclear how much time the Badgers quarterback will be forced to miss.

Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Coan is out “indefinitely.”

Talked two a pair of sources — one late yesterday and the second early this AM: #Badgers QB Jack Coan suffered a foot injury at practice and is out indefinitely. Not sure of severity. https://t.co/SMUm8uftYQ — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) October 4, 2020

From his report:

Wisconsin expects to be without veteran quarterback Jack Coan for the 2020 opener against Illinois and beyond. According to two sources close to the program, Coan suffered a foot injury during practice Saturday. He is set to undergo surgery and is expected to be out at least several weeks.

Coan is coming off a 2019 season in which he threw for 2,727 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Badgers starting quarterback completed 69.6 percent of his passes.

Wisconsin is scheduled to open the 2020 regular season against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 24. The Badgers then play Oct. 31 at Nebraska, home against Purdue on Nov. 7 and Nov. 14 at Michigan.

The Badgers are viewed by most as the clear favorite in the Big Ten West Division, but losing Coan could change that.

Graham Mertz will likely be the starter at quarterback in Coan’s absence. Stay tuned for official updates from Wisconsin.