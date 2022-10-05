Joel Klatt Has Warning For Wisconsin After Firing Paul Chryst

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 13: Head coach Paul Chryst of the Wisconsin Badgers look on during warmups prior to playing the Michigan Wolverines on October 13, 2018 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Wisconsin surprised a lot of people when it fired head coach Paul Chryst last Sunday night.

The Badgers' performance had slumped since 2020, and they started 2-3 under Chryst this year, but from 2015-19, the program posted four double-digit win seasons and three New Year's Six bowl trips.

FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt warned Wisconsin fans to be "careful what you wish for" when it comes to moving on from a coach who had success.

"Paul Chryst was very successful at Wisconsin, and it's not easy at places that don't have a natural recruiting base, to win at a high level all the time," Klatt said.

Klatt mentioned the fact that Wisconsin could struggle more if the Big Ten goes away from its division format and also cited Nebraska and its decisions to fire Frank Solich in 2003 and Bo Pelini in 2014 as cautionary tales for the Badgers.

Chryst posted an overall record of 67-26 in seven-plus seasons in Madison. His teams won the Big Ten West three times and went 6-1 in bowl games.

Jim Leonhard, a former Badgers All-American and the team's defensive coordinator, is now taking Chryst's place as the interim head coach.