Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor Announces NFL Draft Decision

Now that college football is nearing the offseason, every top player in the country has to make a decision as to whether or not they’ll declare for the NFL Draft. On Friday night, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor revealed his future plans.

Taylor had three incredible seasons with the Badgers. He’ll leave behind a legacy that will not be forgotten, as he finished with 6,174 rushing yards and 55 total touchdowns.

In addition to putting up absurd numbers at Wisconsin, Taylor won the Doak Walker Award twice.

Since there isn’t much left to accomplish as a member of the Badgers, the star tailback is ready to take his talents to the next level.

Taylor announced on Twitter that he’s declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.

“I have been blessed with the opportunity to live out a childhood dream of playing Division I Football,” Taylor said. “And now, I have the opportunity to live out another childhood dream, which is playing at the highest level of football. With that being said, I have decided to declare for the NFL Draft.”

Here’s the announcement from his Twitter account:

While the fans in Madison would certainly love to have Taylor back for next season, they all understand why he’s leaving for the NFL.

Taylor is expected to go in the second round of the upcoming draft, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he hears his name called in the first round.