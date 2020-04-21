Former Big 10 Star Signs ‘Lifetime Partnership’ Before NFL Draft

Former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor will find out his NFL team this week, with the 2020 NFL Draft running from Thursday to Saturday. Ahead of that life-altering moment, he has signed a pretty cool non-football deal.

Taylor, a New Jersey native, became a big fan of Wisconsin-based Toppers Pizza, a chain in the Midwest. Today, the company announced that the Badgers great is becoming co-owner of four Toppers branches in the Madison area. In a video released by the company, he called it a “lifetime partnership.”

“I used to live down the street from Toppers, and it was something that I was always a fan of,” Taylor said. “The biggest thing that drew me to the organization is how friendly and open that they were… You get a lot of deals where it’s ‘Yeah, you’re a high profile athlete, so let’s do a deal.’ It’s kind of transactional and not transformational. I felt like this was another family I could be apart of.”

“We are proud to welcome Jonathan Taylor into the Toppers Pizza family,” Toppers founder Scott Gittrich said in the company’s release. “(We) look forward to seeing how skills on the football field and love of Toppers’ food translate into business ownership.” The news about Taylor already adorns the top of the company’s website.

He studied the playbook. He tossed the dough. He's already improving delivery times. It's safe to say our newest franchise owner is a natural. Get to know @JayT23 and get used to seeing him in a Toppers jersey. #FRANCHISEPLAYER pic.twitter.com/s15bYBhDQR — Toppers Pizza (@ToppersPizza) April 21, 2020

According to Darren Rovell, this deal is expected to be one of the biggest made by an NFL Draftee before this week’s Draft takes place. Further details about the deal have not been released at this time.

JUST IN: Former Wisconsin RB @JayT23 has signed one of the biggest pre-draft marketing deals with a lifetime partnership with @ToppersPizza that includes ownership of four franchises in Madison. Deal done by @everett_sm. pic.twitter.com/x8hvoZdQUX — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 21, 2020

The two-time Doak Walker Award winner and unanimous All-American ran for over 6,147 yards and 50 touchdowns in just three seasons. He had one of the most prolific careers in college football history, before electing to leave school with a year of eligibility left to enter the draft. He’s expected to be picked in the first few rounds of this week’s draft.

Toppers is a Wisconsin-based pizza chain with numerous franchises in Minnesota, as well as one in Indianapolis and one in Grand Rapids, Michigan.