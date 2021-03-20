On Friday night, the Wisconsin Badgers faced off against the North Carolina Tar Heels in what was expected to be one of the best games of the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Unfortunately, the Tar Heels didn’t appear to get the message. Wisconsin dominated from the opening whistle, cruising to an 85-62 win over Roy Williams and company.

It was a tough night for North Carolina fans, especially those whose significant others root for Wisconsin. That’s what took place in the Watt household as new Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt rooted for his beloved Badgers. His wife, Kealia, attended North Carolina, where she starred for the soccer team.

Things didn’t go well for Kealia last night. After a tough loss, she reminded J.J. that UNC has a few more college basketball titles than Wisconsin does.

“While I am upset about the loss, I continue to remind @JJWatt how many NCAA National Championships UNC men’s basketball has (6) and how many Wisconsin has (1). I also remind him how many I have (1) and how many he has (0)” she said on Twitter.

Ouch.

J.J. will be able to rub the win in Kealia’s face for at least a day before the Badgers face a very tough test in the Baylor Bears.

Baylor, a No. 1 seed, was arguably the best team in the country this year not named Gonzaga. The Badgers tend to play well in March, though.