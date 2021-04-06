Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Barry Alvarez Retirement News

Longtime Wisconsin athletic director and former Badgers football coach Barry Alvarez officially announced his retirement on Tuesday after 31 years at the school.

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit competed against Alvarez in the early 1990s when he was a quarterback at Ohio State and later covered the two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year during Alvarez’s career on the sideline and as an administrator.

On Twitter this afternoon, Herbstreit shared his best wishes for Alvarez as he prepares to step away, effective June 30.

“One of my ALL TIME favorites in college athletics Barry Alvarez is officially retiring this summrer. What a career,” Herbstreit wrote. “As a HOF head coach in Madison and equally impressive run as AD for the Badgers. Congrats on all your successes Coach-we’ll all miss your leadership and style.”

One of my ALL TIME favorites in college athletics Barry Alvarez is officially retiring this summer. What a career. As a HOF head coach in Madison and equally impressive run as AD for the Badgers. Congrats on all your successes Coach-we’ll all miss your leadership and style. 👊🏼 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) April 6, 2021

Alvarez recorded an overall record of 119-74-4 during his run as head coach with the Badgers from 1990-2005. During that time, he led Wisconsin to three conference titles and three Rose Bowl appearances.

After moving on to become athletic director, Alvarez also coached in a pair of bowl games for the Badgers on an interim basis.

“It has been an honor to be a part of Wisconsin Athletics and I take great pride in all we have accomplished over the last three decades,” Alvarez said in a statement today. “From championships, to improvements on campus, to impacting thousands of student-athletes, it’s been a great ride. I’m grateful for the support, generosity, enthusiasm and loyalty of Badgers in the state of Wisconsin and beyond. Thank you.”