Kobe King Announces He’s Leaving The Wisconsin Program

Two days after missing the team’s game at Iowa, Wisconsin guard Kobe King has announced he’s leaving the program.

King revealed his decision to leave on Instagram moments ago. The redshirt sophomore missed Monday night’s loss to Iowa with what the program called a “personal matter.”

However, Jeff Potyrkus of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported that King was “frustrated with the direction of the team” this season. Now, he’s leaving.

“This has been a very tough decision for me. However, after spending almost 3 years in the Wisconsin program I have realized that this program is not the right fit [for] me as a player and person,” King wrote, adding that he was grateful for the opportunity to play for his in-state university.

Judging by Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard’s statement, he’s not happy with King’s decision.

“Being a student-athlete in the Wisconsin men’s basketball program is a special privilege and opportunity and I’m disappointed that Kobe has chosen to leave, particularly at this point in time,” Gard wrote. “But I respect his right to do what he feels is in his best interest. I wish Kobe all the best.”

Without question, the loss of King is a major blow for the Badgers. He missed one game with an ankle injury but started 19 of the 20 contests in which he appeared this season.

King is second on the team in scoring, averaging 10.0 points per game. He also producted career-highs in rebounds and assists per contest.

Wisconsin is 12-9 overall on the season and 5-5 in Big Ten play.