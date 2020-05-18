Las Vegas Raiders Release Former 4th Round Pick

The Las Vegas Raiders made the signing of former first-round pick Prince Amukamara official today.

Unfortunately for one former Wisconsin star, that signing has led to his release. On Monday the Raiders released former Badger Nick Nelson to make room for Amukamara.

Nelson was a fourth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played 10 games for the Raiders as a rookie, recording 20 tackles, one pass defended and a fumble recovery. But he was waived after the season and placed on the practice squad to start 2019.

The cornerback was promoted to the active roster in December, only to be placed on injured reserve a few days later. He finished the year with two appearances and no marks on the stat sheet.

#Raiders make the signing of CB Prince Amukamara official and waive CB Nick Nelson to make room on the roster. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) May 18, 2020

Prior to joining the NFL, Nelson was a high-impact defensive back for Hawaii and Wisconsin.

In his two seasons with the Rainbow Warriors from 2014 to 2015, he recorded 87 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, 20 passes defended and two forced fumbles.

Nelson then transferred to Wisconsin and made his debut for the team in 2017, where he quickly became the team’s top defensive back. He recorded a whopping 21 passes defended – leading the NCAA that year – to go with his 35 tackles, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors for his efforts.

Nelson was also a contributor on special teams, fielding 24 punt returns for 206 yards and a touchdown in 2017.

Which NFL team should be the next to give Nick Nelson a shot?