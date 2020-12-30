Look: Bowl Game Trophy Appears To Have Been Shattered

Wisconsin beat Wake Forest this afternoon to win the 2020 Duke’s Mayo Bowl, but the Badgers might not have anything to show for their efforts.

In the post-game celebration following the victory, it appears that the official Duke’s Mayo Bowl trophy took a tumble and shattered. Unfortunately, it was not filled with actual mayonnaise.

Then again, neither was the Gatorade jug that was poured on Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst at the end of the game, much to the chagrin of pretty much everybody.

Anyway, here’s a look at the damage.

#Badgess might come home a tad empty handed… it appears Duke’s Mayo Bowl trophy is shattered 😂🤣😭 2020 man.. pic.twitter.com/S8XEv9D4Tg — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 30, 2020

We’re sure the Duke’s Mayo Bowl is already working on a replacement trophy.

As for the game itself, the Badgers fell behind 14-0 early, but dominated the game from that point on. Wisconsin tied the score at halftime before running away in the second half.

In typical Badger fashion, it was the defense and running game that had the biggest impacts. Wisconsin intercepted Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman four times, and while they averaged only 2.8 yards per carry on the day, five of the Badgers’ six touchdowns came via the ground.