Paul Finebaum Identifies A Dark Horse National Title Contender

Despite an underwhelming Saturday in college football, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum made waves with a bold claim after the weekend’s action.

Perhaps the most notable result from yesterday came out of the Big Ten. Although favored going into the game, No. 13 Wisconsin demolished Michigan 49-11. The Badgers dominated Harbaugh’s Wolverines right out of the gate and didn’t look back.

On Sunday’s morning edition of Sportscenter, Finebaum complimented Wisconsin by naming Paul Chryst’s team as his darkhorse to challenge the nation’s other top teams.

“We haven’t seen much of them. We saw them opening weekend of the Big Ten and we saw them last night,” Finebaum said. “They have been unbelievable. They still have a difficult climb.”

“I can’t believe I’m about to say this but they have a critical game coming up this Saturday against Northwestern. That’s how wacky the Big Ten is right now.”

On Sportscenter, Finebaum also listed his Top 4 rankings after week 11. The group remained unchanged: No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Clemson.

Finebaum’s early season assessment of Wisconsin looks to be accurate so far. The Badgers have only played two games of their scheduled slate after the their other two contests were canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the team’s locker room.

But when Wisconsin has played, they’ve looked untouchable. The Badgers have outscored their two opponents 94-18, putting in dominant performances on both sides of the ball. Redshirt-freshman quarterback Graham Mertz quickly established himself as a star quarterback, while the defense has shown speed and skill at all three levels.

Wisconsin will face it’s biggest test next weekend as they travel to Evanston to take on a 4-0 Northwestern team. The Wildcats defense has allowed just 56 points in four games, as Pat Fitzgerald’s group has it’s best start since 1996.

Wisconsin will play Northwestern at 3:30 p.m. ET next Saturday on ABC.