The Refs In The Iowa vs. Wisconsin Game Are Getting Destroyed

Iowa and Wisconsin just wrapped up one of the ugliest finishes to a college basketball in recent memory, with the Hawkeyes edging out the Badgers in brutal fashion.

Fran McCaffery’s team got a big win on Senior Day, with Luka Garza leading Iowa to a 77-73 win over the rival Badgers.

The finish was not without controversy, though. Most notably, the referees took over the game, with a foul call (or two) on seemingly every possession in the final two minutes.

College basketball fans were not happy with the ref show.

In total, there were six fouls called in the final minute of the game, with 13 free throws being taken in the last 60 seconds.

The biggest call of the game came when Wisconsin was called for a foul on an Iowa 3-point attempt.

D'Mitrik Trice fouls out with 34.3 seconds left, Jordan Bohannon hits all three FTs to give Iowa the lead. I don't see a foul here, whether on the floor or on the shot. pic.twitter.com/ySsdcwrR17 — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) March 7, 2021

That was the most-notable foul call of the final minute, but there are plenty to choose from.

Ultimately, though, Iowa was able to move on with a big victory. But the Hawkeyes have some major health concerns moving forward, as Joe Wieskamp left the game with an injury.

Iowa will be at least a two seed in the NCAA Tournament, but will it be healthy? The status of Joe Wieskamp moving forward is now the million dollar question with the Hawkeyes. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 7, 2021

The Big Ten Tournament is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, March 10.