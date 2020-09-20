Russell Wilson Sends A Message To Patriots RB James White

There have been a lot of brutal injuries on the field today, but all of them pale in comparison to what Patriots RB James White must be going through right now. Following news of the car crash that took his father’s life and sent his mother to the hospital, Russell Wilson had a message for him.

Taking to Twitter before their two teams face off on Sunday Night Football, Wilson offered prayers for White. “Praying for you bro @SweetFeet_White,” he wrote.

Wilson’s message is quickly going viral with thousands of likes and retweets. The comments are filled with fans of all teams sharing the sentiment. Wilson and White spent one season at Wisconsin together in 2011.

James White is slated to miss the game following the car accident. He has been taken off the gameday roster for personal reasons – obviously.

Praying for you bro @SweetFeet_White 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 20, 2020

As for the game, we’re still going to get to see two of the NFL’s most gifted QBs square off.

Wilson is looking to get some level of revenge on the team that beat him in Super Bowl XLIX. But he’ll be going up against Cam Newton instead of Tom Brady this time.

It will be interesting to see if the Seahawks – as the home team – choose to acknowledge the tragedy before the game. A moment of silence prior to the game would be a wonderful touch on what should be a great match.

Our hearts go out to James White, his family and loved ones.