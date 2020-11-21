Urban Meyer Has A Blunt Message For The Big Ten Conference

It might sound crazy, but the Wisconsin Badgers could go undefeated this season and still miss out on playing in the Big Ten Championship.

The Big Ten requires its teams to play at least six games this season in order to qualify for the conference championship. Wisconsin had to cancel two matchups earlier this season due to a COVID-19 outbreak, which means the program has to play its final four games.

FOX sports analyst Urban Meyer isn’t a fan of that rule, to say the least. He believes the Badgers deserve to be in the conference championship if they finish the season without a loss.

“Wisconsin over the last 20 years, I’d put them as a Top 10 program, maybe not in wins but you’re talking about consistency and identity,” Meyer said on Big Noon Kickoff. “So the Big Ten made some bold statements early in the year saying we’re not going to revisit this and this is the way it is. That’s wrong. You’re going to have to revisit it.”

Honestly the only way the Big Ten revisits this rule is if Wisconsin finishes 5-0. That being said, Meyer wants the conference to be flexible this season due to the difficult circumstances.

“If Wisconsin’s one of the best teams and I think they are, if they play maybe five games, (they can’t) play a mid-week game,” Meyer said, via 247Sports. “You can’t do that to player. Their shelf life is done. Find a way. Bend your knees. Bend your ankles. Be flexible and change the rules. Adapt. That would not be right to keep Wisconsin out of the Big Ten Championship.”

This Saturday, Wisconsin will take on Northwestern in a battle of undefeated teams.

If the Badgers cruise this afternoon against the Wildcats, it’d be pretty clear that Paul Chryst’s squad is still the top team in the Big Ten West.

Keeping the top team in the Big Ten West out of the conference championship would be pretty asinine, don’t you agree?