Veteran NFL Official: The Rose Bowl Refs Were Wrong

A questionable offensive pass interference penalty cost Wisconsin dearly in the Badgers’ 28-27 Rose Bowl loss to Oregon. Now, a former longtime NFL official has stated the call was incorrect.

On Wisconsin’s final possession, wide receiver Danny Davis was flagged for interfering with an Oregon cornerback on a critical third down reception by tight end Jake Ferguson. The infraction nullified a Badger first down and led to a punt.

Oregon never relinquished the ball after that as they milked the clock.

This was offensive pass interference pic.twitter.com/MCVF7GZV4B — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 2, 2020

As you can see in the video above, that doesn’t look like a penalty at all. Terry McAulay agrees.

The veteran NFL referee said on Twitter the play was incorrectly called.

That is not OPI against Wisconsin. The receiver is trying to get into his route and the defender grabs him and prevents him from releasing. #OREvsWIS — Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) January 2, 2020

McAulay’s analysis will be a small consolation for Badgers fans. They’re still pissed, and rightfully so.

Overall, we’ve seen several officiating controversies during this bowl season. That is never a good thing.