Veteran NFL Official: The Rose Bowl Refs Were Wrong

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst argues with ref during Rose Bowl.PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Paul Chryst of the Wisconsin Badgers reacts to a call against the Oregon Ducks during the fourth quarter in the Rose Bowl game presented by Northwestern Mutual at Rose Bowl on January 01, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

A questionable offensive pass interference penalty cost Wisconsin dearly in the Badgers’ 28-27 Rose Bowl loss to Oregon. Now, a former longtime NFL official has stated the call was incorrect.

On Wisconsin’s final possession, wide receiver Danny Davis was flagged for interfering with an Oregon cornerback on a critical third down reception by tight end Jake Ferguson. The infraction nullified a Badger first down and led to a punt.

Oregon never relinquished the ball after that as they milked the clock.

As you can see in the video above, that doesn’t look like a penalty at all. Terry McAulay agrees.

The veteran NFL referee said on Twitter the play was incorrectly called.

McAulay’s analysis will be a small consolation for Badgers fans. They’re still pissed, and rightfully so.

Overall, we’ve seen several officiating controversies during this bowl season. That is never a good thing.


