Video: Controversial Pass Interference Call Late In Rose Bowl

Oregon just wrapped up a Rose Bowl win over Wisconsin, but Badgers fans will be talking about the controversial offensive pass interference that went against them for a while.

On Wisconsin’s final drive, trailing 28-27, the Badgers faced a 3rd-and-6 in their own territory. It looked like they secured a first down on a completion from Jack Coan to tight end Jake Ferguson.

However, an official flagged wide receiver Danny Davis for offensive pass interference. Instead of a new set of downs, the Badgers were stuck with 3rd-and-20.

They couldn’t convert, had to punt and then were unable to stop Oregon from killing the clock. The Ducks managed to win despite only recording 204 yards of total offense.

Here’s a look at the call against Davis. It seems iffy, to say the least.

This was offensive pass interference pic.twitter.com/MCVF7GZV4B — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 2, 2020

Without question, this play will leave a bitter taste in the mouths of Wisconsin coaches, players and fans. But it wasn’t the only thing that cost the Badgers on this afternoon.

Oregon scored a touchdown early in the third quarter when Wisconsin punter Anthony Lotti simply dropped the ball, and the Ducks’ game-winning TD was set up by a Badgers’ fumble in their own territory.

If they avoid those two mistakes, Wisconsin might not have needed to rely on the refs at all to win.