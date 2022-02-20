Video: Embarrassing Charge Called In Wisconsin vs. Michigan

Wisconsin star Johnny Davis is one of the best men’s college basketball players in the country, but that didn’t prevent him from being the victim of a truly horrendous call this afternoon.

In the second half against Michigan, Davis drove to the basket when Wolverine guard Eli Brooks slid in front of him. Davis absorbed the contact and scored, and in real time, it looked like it should have been a block on Brooks.

However, instead of a foul on Brooks and a conventional three-point play opportunity for Davis, an offensive foul was called on the Badgers’ guard. Fans at the Kohl Center immediately expressed their disapproval.

It’s not hard to see why. The call, which looked like a mistake live, looks egregiously bad after further review.

https://twitter.com/TonyCMKE/status/1495479867420336128

The bad news for Davis is the ref blew this call. The good news though is that pretty much everything else has gone right for him and his team in the second half today.

Wisconsin has taken command of the game, thanks in large part to Davis’ 23 points on 11-of-16 shooting. The Badgers currently lead Michigan 61-46 with five minutes left in the game.

You can catch the ending on CBS.