Video Of Barry Alvarez At The Rose Bowl Is Going Viral

The Rose Bowl between Oregon and Wisconsin kicked off on Wednesday afternoon with an incredible pre-game display. Oregon’s band set the tone with the national anthem followed by a flyover from a stealth bomber.

Fans packed the stadium to watch the pre-game festivities and see the Ducks and Badgers battle it out on the best stage in college football.

While taking in the Rose Bowl, fans don’t want to be sidetracked – even by family members. Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez put that notion on full display when he shooed away a kid trying to get his attention.

Check it out.

We’re trying to win the Rose Bowl kid. pic.twitter.com/KNMNFrmoAs — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) January 1, 2020

Alvarez clearly didn’t want to be bothered as his Badgers were on the field this afternoon. We can’t blame him.

Wisconsin entered the game as a slight favorite over Oregon, but was down early after an impressive drive from the Ducks. After Oregon opened with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, the Badgers took the ensuing kickoff back to the house to knot the game at 7.

Wisconsin added another field goal on its next drive to take a 10-7 lead in the game. That’s where things stand now, with just under 13 minutes left in the first half.

