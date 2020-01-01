Video Of Barry Alvarez At The Rose Bowl Is Going Viral

The Spun

The Rose Bowl between Oregon and Wisconsin kicked off on Wednesday afternoon with an incredible pre-game display. Oregon’s band set the tone with the national anthem followed by a flyover from a stealth bomber.

Fans packed the stadium to watch the pre-game festivities and see the Ducks and Badgers battle it out on the best stage in college football.

While taking in the Rose Bowl, fans don’t want to be sidetracked – even by family members. Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez put that notion on full display when he shooed away a kid trying to get his attention.

Alvarez clearly didn’t want to be bothered as his Badgers were on the field this afternoon. We can’t blame him.

Wisconsin entered the game as a slight favorite over Oregon, but was down early after an impressive drive from the Ducks. After Oregon opened with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, the Badgers took the ensuing kickoff back to the house to knot the game at 7.

Wisconsin added another field goal on its next drive to take a 10-7 lead in the game. That’s where things stand now, with just under 13 minutes left in the first half.

