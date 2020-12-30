Video Shows How The Mayo Bowl Trophy Was Shattered

Wisconsin was awarded the Mayo Bowl trophy immediately following its win over Wake Forest this afternoon. However, the trophy will not be on the bus trip back to Madison – at least not in its original form.

Pictures emerged of the Mayo Bowl trophy shattered on the floor in Wisconsin’s locker room. It wasn’t clear what happened at first, but there are now videos out showing what happened behind the scenes.

Graham Mertz was dancing with the trophy when he lost his grip and dropped it straight on the floor. The trophy shattered into a bunch of pieces, which then led to several players screaming “No!”

It’s tough to tell what caused Mertz to drop the trophy. Nonetheless, it made for a hilarious scene in the Badgers’ locker room.

Though he had a solid performance this afternoon, Mertz will forever be remembered for breaking the Mayo Bowl trophy.

Fortunately for the Badgers, they found a quick replacement for the Mayo Bowl trophy. Mertz posted a picture on Instagram of the trophy’s base with a Duke’s mayonnaise bottle taped to the top.

This is perfect. Wouldn’t want the Mayo Bowl trophy to end up any other way pic.twitter.com/n2F7fwGvF3 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 30, 2020

This makeshift trophy perfectly captures how bizarre this college football season has been.

Wisconsin went through plenty of ups and downs this year, but finishing the season with a double-digit win over Wake Forest is a nice consolation prize for Paul Chryst’s squad.