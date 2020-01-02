Video: Wisconsin Has Disastrous Start To Rose Bowl 2nd Half

Wisconsin led Oregon 17-14 at halftime of the Rose Bowl, but now trails thanks to a cringeworthy error on the opening drive of the second half.

On 4th-and-10 from their own 41, Wisconsin sent punter Anthony Lotti out onto the field. Things looked normal, until Lotti simply dropped the snap.

Oregon safety Brady Breeze alertly picked the ball up–with one hand we must add–and scampered into the end zone to give the Ducks the lead.

This will not make the all-time highlight reels.

This is not how punting works pic.twitter.com/rO9S8JVoX7 — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 2, 2020

Despite the miscue, Wisconsin is now driving to try and regain the lead. The Badgers and Ducks have battled back and forth all afternoon.

You can watch the rest of the Rose Bowl on ABC.