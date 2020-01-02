The Spun

Video: Wisconsin Has Disastrous Start To Rose Bowl 2nd Half

Stealth bomber flies over the Rose Bowl.PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: A Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit flies over the stadium during the national anthem prior to the Rose Bowl game presented by Northwestern Mutual between the Oregon Ducks and the Wisconsin Badgers at Rose Bowl on January 01, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Wisconsin led Oregon 17-14 at halftime of the Rose Bowl, but now trails thanks to a cringeworthy error on the opening drive of the second half.

On 4th-and-10 from their own 41, Wisconsin sent punter Anthony Lotti out onto the field. Things looked normal, until Lotti simply dropped the snap.

Oregon safety Brady Breeze alertly picked the ball up–with one hand we must add–and scampered into the end zone to give the Ducks the lead.

This will not make the all-time highlight reels.

Despite the miscue, Wisconsin is now driving to try and regain the lead. The Badgers and Ducks have battled back and forth all afternoon.

You can watch the rest of the Rose Bowl on ABC.


