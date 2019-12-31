Video: Wisconsin Releases Epic Rose Bowl Hype Video

Wisconsin is set to play Oregon in ‘The Granddaddy of Them All’ on Wednesday. The eighth-ranked Badgers look to cap what’s been a tremendous season with a victory over the Ducks.

The Rose Bowl is the greatest setting and venue in all of sports. And Wisconsin knows the magnitude of the game. Even though Wednesday’s Rose Bowl isn’t a playoff contest, it still carries heavy implications and significance.

The Badgers have released an epic Rose Bowl hype video ahead of tomorrow’s game. ESPN’s Chris Fowler narrates the touching bowl game tribute.

“Everything about it makes it special.,” Fowler said of The Rose Bowl. “The setting is magical. When you stand there and watch this beautiful field – the quality of the light, everything, the colors seem more vivid. It’s not just the stadium and the setting, it’s more than that. It’s the human energy inside. You sense that they don’t want to be any place else on earth that afternoon. The players certainly feel that. What happens on that field takes on a grandeur tone just because it happens at the Rose Bowl.”

"It's not just the stadium and the setting, it's more than that. It's the human energy inside. You sense that they don't want to be any place else on earth that afternoon." @cbfowler @rosebowlgame #OnWisconsin || #Badgers pic.twitter.com/LHhQkKhOWL — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 31, 2019

It doesn’t matter who’s playing – the Rose Bowl remains one of the greatest sporting events of the year. Wednesday’s matchup is one of the best of bowl season. It’s a rematch of the thrilling 2012 Rose Bowl.

Wisconsin-Oregon kicks off this Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET on ABC.