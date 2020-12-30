Watch: Fans Not Happy With Mayo Bowl Gatorade Bath

On Wednesday afternoon, the Wisconsin Badgers faced off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Wisconsin entered the game as the heavy favorite, but it was Wake Forest that took the early lead. The Demon Deacons jumped out to a 14-0 lead and looked to be pulling away.

The Badgers fought back, and eventually took over in the second half with three interceptions en route to a 42-28 win. While the action on the field was compelling, there was one thing fans were even more excited for.

Before the game kicked off, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl official Twitter account posted a photo of a cooler. Generally, the winning team dumps Gatorade or water on the winning coach.

However, fans were convinced that the Duke’s Mayo Bowl winner would receive a mayonnaise bath instead.

So, as the game’s final moments ticked away, fans sat with baited breath waiting for Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst to receive a mayo bath.

Unfortunately for the fans around the country hoping for a mayo bath, the cooler was instead just filled with water.

Check it out.

That is some… runny mayo 🥴 pic.twitter.com/Wero0etmeO — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 30, 2020

Of course, the college football world was devastated with the turn of events.

The least Duke’s Mayo could have done was filled the cooler with little packets of mayo so Chryst didn’t get doused in mayo.

Alas, it was not to be.