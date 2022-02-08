Wisconsin AD Releases Statement On Iowa Fan Behavior

Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh has released a statement regarding allegations of Iowa fans yelling a racial slur at a Badgers wrestler last weekend.

On Saturday, the mother of Wisconsin wrestler Austin Gomez wrote on Twitter that her son was called a racial slur during the dual meet between the two Big Ten programs in Iowa City. Gomez is Mexican-American.

In his statement this afternoon, McIntosh said he is “deeply disappointed and angered” about the situation and said the behavior has no place “in the Big Ten and college athletics as a whole.”

McIntosh added that the school has been in contact with Gomez, his parents and the Iowa administration.

Iowa revealed on Monday that it will be investigating the alleged incident in the coming days.

“The University of Iowa denounces any act of hatred and is committed to providing a safe and equitable environment,” the statement read in part. “Iowa’s Athletic Administration has reached out to Wisconsin, and the student-athlete, to apologize for the incident and to let them know we are following up on this matter. Any individual found in violation of our fan behavior policy is subject to being banned from attending future Hawkeye athletic events.”

Gomez won his individual match against the Hawkeyes on Saturday, but Iowa won the dual meet overall by a score of 29-6.