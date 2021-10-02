The Spun

Wisconsin Announces Injury Update On QB Graham Mertz

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz celebrates a play.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 30: Quarterback Graham Mertz #5 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates following a touchdown drive against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter of the Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on December 30, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz had to leave this afternoon’s game against the Michigan Wolverines early due to a chest injury.

Mertz was on the wrong end of a brutal hit from Wolverines defensive back Dax Hill. The injury occurred on the very first drive of the second half.

Even though Mertz walked off the field under his own power, the latest update on his injury isn’t very encouraging. Wisconsin has officially ruled out Mertz for the rest of the game.

It’s still way too early to determine how much time Mertz will miss because of this injury. Hopefully, it’s not a long-term issue for the sophomore quarterback.

Mertz isn’t the only key player on the Badgers who has been ruled out for the rest of this afternoon’s game. Tight end Jake Ferguson is also out because of a chest injury.

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst should have an update on Mertz once this game goes final.

Prior to leaving the field with an injury, Mertz completed eight passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.

With Mertz officially ruled out, Chase Wolf will lead the Badgers on offense for the rest of this afternoon. He’s off to a brutal start, as he has just one completion and an interception.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.