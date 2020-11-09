Wisconsin football hasn’t played since its Week 1 victory over Illinois. The Badgers may finally get back to work this coming weekend.

Paul Chryst’s team was hit hard with a team-wide virus outbreak following the Badgers’ season-opening win. The outbreak forced Wisconsin to cancel its past two games on the schedule (at Nebraska and a home game versus Purdue).

It’s been an unfortunate few weeks for Wisconsin, especially after the players had to wait so long to begin their season. But it looks like we may finally see the Badgers get back in action this coming weekend.

Wisconsin football began its regular game-week prep on Monday. The program announced there are just five active cases, two of which are players and the remaining three being staff members. It appears the Badgers’ coming game against Michigan is on track to be played.

“We feel confident that we have a handle on the situation and are excited to play this week at Michigan,” said Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez.

The latest Wisconsin football update couldn’t have come at a better time. The Badgers would be ineligible to compete for the Big Ten title if they have to cancel another game this season.

Fortunately, it looks like Wisconsin has turned the corner at just the right time. The Badgers are scheduled to play the Michigan Wolverines this coming weekend.

For the first time in weeks, it looks like Wisconsin won’t have to cancel a game on its schedule.