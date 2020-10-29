The Spun

Wisconsin Announces Update On Team’s COVID-19 Situation

A closeup of a Wisconsin Badgers football helmet.PROVO, UT - SEPTEMBER 16: Wisconsin Badgers football helmet during the game between the Badgers and the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

Wisconsin football had to back out of its game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers this weekend as a result of multiple positive COVID-19 tests. The Badgers updated their testing situation on Thursday evening.

Wisconsin cancelled its game versus Nebraska on Wednesday, following the program’s announcement related to positive coronavirus tests. The Badgers reported Wednesday there were 12 positive cases within the program. Unfortunately, that number grew on Thursday.

There are now 16 positive tests within the Wisconsin football program, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. 15 of those positive tests have taken place since Oct. 24.

The Badgers already aren’t playing this weekend. It looks like it may take a miracle for Wisconsin football to get the virus under control before its contest against the Purdue Boilermakers on Nov. 7.

Feldman also reported eight coaches within the Wisconsin football program have the coronavirus. One of those coaches includes head coach Paul Chryst.

There’s just nine days between now and Wisconsin’s Big Ten contest against Purdue. The Badgers may be down several players and coaches that day.

The latest testing results is an unfortunate development for one of the best teams in the nation. Quarterback Graham Mertz had a breakout performance against Illinois, tossing five touchdowns in a 45-7 victory.

Mertz is just one of several players and coaches that’ll miss the next few weeks. Big Ten policy requires players to sit out 21 days following a positive COVID test.


