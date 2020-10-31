Wisconsin Announces When Paul Chryst Could Return

For the first time this season, the Big Ten is dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak. Over the past few days, the Wisconsin Badgers have reported 22 new cases. Head coach Paul Chryst was one of the members on the team to test positive for the virus.

The Big Ten’s protocols require players to refrain from team activities for a 21-day period after testing positive for COVID-19. Conversely, that rule doesn’t apply to the coaches.

Wisconsin released a statement on when Chryst can return to the gridiron. It turns out he can return as early as next Thursday.

“Additionally, after further consultation and clarification from University Health Services and Public Health Madison Dane County, Coach Chryst was informed that the earliest he would be able to return to work, should he remain symptom-free, is on Thursday, Nov. 5.”

. @BadgerFootball announced that if coach Paul Chryst remains symptom-free, he can return as early as Thursday. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) October 31, 2020

The Badgers will provide further updates on the team at the start of next week.

Since this weekend’s game against Nebraska was canceled, it’s imperative that Wisconsin returns to the field as soon as possible – obviously as long as it’s safe to do so.

Wisconsin had the makings of a title-contending team in its season opener, as quarterback Graham Mertz had just one incompletion and five touchdown passes. Unfortunately, Mertz was one of 12 players to test positive for COVID-19.

As of right now, Wisconsin is supposed to take on Purdue next Saturday.