Big Ten Coach Reportedly Taking Significant Pay Cut

Almost every single business in the nation is struggling right now due to ongoing health concerns. Sports have been on hold since March, which has resulted in coaches and executives taking pay cuts in various leagues.

On Saturday morning, the Wisconsin Badgers announced a 15-percent pay cut over the next six months for key members of its athletic department, such as Athletic Director Barry Alvarez, football coach Paul Chryst and men’s basketball coach Greg Gard.

This means Chryst’s pay cut will linger into the 2020 college football season – assuming it begins on time or even a little bit later in October. Wisconsin is projected to save $2.8 million because of these reductions.

Alvarez released a statement on this matter, saying “I greatly appreciate our highest earners’ willingness to consider voluntarily accepting a temporary reduction in pay, as well as the rest of our staff who are sharing in this exercise by reducing their hours to help us navigate our way through these unprecedented times.”

Most of Wisconsin’s employees will participate in the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development’s Work-Share program. It will begin on May 18 and last through July 25.

The Badgers have rich history on the gridiron and hardwood, so this decision could impact how other schools in the Big Ten handle their financial issues.

We’ll see if other notable programs follow Wisconsin’s move and announce pay cuts to top earners in their athletic departments.