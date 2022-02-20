Wisconsin Athletic Director Is Furious With Juwan Howard

The Wisconsin-Michigan game this afternoon was marred by a postgame altercation involving both teams in which Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard swung at a Badgers assistant.

There will probably be multiple suspensions stemming from the incident, with Howard earning the largest ban. The Big Ten is in the process of sorting everything out, and it seems the Wisconsin administration is pushing for the league to implement a strong punishment.

According to Wisconsin writer Jeff Potrykus, Badgers athletic director Chris McIntosh has already reached out to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and is pushing for “swift” action. McIntosh is also trying to argue that UW had no role in inflaming the situation.

#Badgers AD Chris McIntosh has already called B1G commissioner. He is pissed. Said no place for this at all. Says UW did not instigate. Said clearly captured on TV. Wants swift action from league. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) February 20, 2022

We’re not sure if this call from McIntosh will impact Warren’s decision at all, but it’s clear that he wanted to go on the offensive.

While McIntosh was reportedly trying to get a hold of the commissioner, the Big Ten put out a brief statement following the dustup.

“The Big Ten Conference is aware of a physical altercation involving Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard at the conclusion of the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball game,” the statement reads.

“The conference is in contact with both member institutions and is currently assessing the incident. The conference will provide more information and will take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review.”