Wisconsin LT Cole Van Lanen Announces NFL Draft Decision

While the Wisconsin Badgers already knew that running back Jonathan Taylor would be going pro, the coaching staff had to wait a little longer to hear from left tackle Cole Van Lanen.

Taylor announced his plans to declare for the NFL Draft shortly after the team’s loss in the Rose Bowl. As for Van Lanen, the junior offensive tackle took his time so he could weigh all his options.

Since underclassmen had until this Friday to declare for the draft, the Badgers figured they would find out very soon whether or not Van Lanen would be back for the 2020 season.

Fortunately for Wisconsin, the former four-star recruit will return for his senior season. Van Lanen informed 247Sports that he’ll put his NFL dreams on hold for one more year.

Paul Chryst and his coaching staff will welcome back Van Lanen with open arms.

Wisconsin’s offensive line from this past season is mostly intact for the exception of Tyler Biadasz, who is leaving for the draft.

#Badgers left tackle Cole Van Lanen staying for his senior season, he tells @Badger247 — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) January 18, 2020

Van Lanen was named second-team All-Big Ten by the media this past season. His return to the Badgers should allow them to remain a ground-and-pound offense next fall.

Now that Van Lanen is officially back for Wisconsin, the team’s chances of winning the Big Ten West should increase dramatically.

In addition to having a shot at winning the Big Ten next season, Van Lanen has a chance to boost his stock for the 2021 NFL Draft.