Wisconsin Doctors Offers Free Eye Exams To Rose Bowl Referees

Earlier this week, the Wisconsin Badgers squared off against the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl. A sellout crowd saw an incredible game that came down to the final seconds.

However, like any great college football game, this one didn’t end without some controversy.

The Badgers appeared to convert a third-and-six from their own 28-yard line when an offensive pass interference call was made by the officials late in the fourth quarter.

The penalty wiped out the first down and eventually forced the Badgers to punt. Oregon took over and ran out the clock by getting two first downs.

Wisconsin fans were less than pleased with the officials’ decision to throw a flag on the play. It turns out not even doctors are immune to ill-will towards officials.

One Wisconsin eye doctor decided to give the referees free eye exams for missing the call.

West Allis doctor offers free eye exams for NCAA referees after Badgers' Rose Bowl loss: https://t.co/R6KvXopfDf — TODAY'S TMJ4 (@tmj4) January 3, 2020

Dr. Eric Knight of Knight Vision and Glaucoma Specialists posted a message on Facebook for the officials.

“Since we all now know that the offensive pass interference call, which potentially changed the outcome of [the] 2020 Rose Bowl was blatantly wrong, I will assume it was because the ref who called the play can’t see,” wrote Knight.

College football fans aren’t very forgiving.