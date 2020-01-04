Wisconsin Doctors Offers Free Eye Exams To Rose Bowl Referees

The Spun

Paul Chryst argues with an official.PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Paul Chryst of the Wisconsin Badgers reacts to a call against the Oregon Ducks during the fourth quarter in the Rose Bowl game presented by Northwestern Mutual at Rose Bowl on January 01, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Wisconsin Badgers squared off against the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl. A sellout crowd saw an incredible game that came down to the final seconds.

However, like any great college football game, this one didn’t end without some controversy.

The Badgers appeared to convert a third-and-six from their own 28-yard line when an offensive pass interference call was made by the officials late in the fourth quarter.

The penalty wiped out the first down and eventually forced the Badgers to punt. Oregon took over and ran out the clock by getting two first downs.

Wisconsin fans were less than pleased with the officials’ decision to throw a flag on the play. It turns out not even doctors are immune to ill-will towards officials.

One Wisconsin eye doctor decided to give the referees free eye exams for missing the call.

Dr. Eric Knight of Knight Vision and Glaucoma Specialists posted a message on Facebook for the officials.

“Since we all now know that the offensive pass interference call, which potentially changed the outcome of [the] 2020 Rose Bowl was blatantly wrong, I will assume it was because the ref who called the play can’t see,” wrote Knight.

College football fans aren’t very forgiving.


