Camp Randall Stadium fell incredibly quiet this afternoon as an ambulance pulled out onto the field to cart of a Wisconsin football player.

In the closing seconds of the third quarter, Wisconsin backup tight end Clay Cundiff crumpled down to the turf while blocking on a run play. The reserve TE was clearly in some serious pain, writhing on the field as team trainers quickly made their way to him.

By looking at the reaction of some of Cundiff’s Badger teammates, this was clearly a pretty gruesome injury. ESPN did not show a replay of the play.

Just moments later, the ambulance pulled out onto the field. An air cast was put on the tight end’s right leg before he was placed on the stretcher.

As he was carted into the ambulance, Cundiff gave a big thumbs up to his teammates and the packed crowd in Camp Randall.

Wisconsin TE Clay Cundiff was taken off the field in an ambulance after his legs were taken out from behind him while he was blocking. His teammates looked away when they looked down at his legs. Prayers up for him. pic.twitter.com/iNZGgpguZx — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) October 30, 2021

Aside from this injury, today’s marquee Big Ten matchup against No. 9 Iowa is going very well for the Wisconsin football.

The Wisconsin defense has held the Hawkeyes to just over 100 yards of total offense on the day through three quarters. At the start of the fourth, Wisconsin leads its top-10 opponent 27-7.

Hopefully Cundiff is able to make a speedy recovery and celebrate this presumed win with his Badger teammates.

[FTBVids]