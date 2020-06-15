Wisconsin-Ohio State has been a bit lopsided lately, going in favor of the Buckeyes. But Badgers’ defensive end commit TJ Bollers is looking to change the narrative surrounding the classic Big Ten matchup.

The Buckeyes have had no issue taking down the Badgers over the years. Ohio State has won eight straight games in the series, including three wins in the Big Ten Championship. The Buckeyes’ most notable win over Wisconsin came in a 59-0 beat-down in the 2014 conference title contest.

It’s safe to say the Buckeyes have the Badgers’ number. But the future remains unwritten. Wisconsin is looking to change the series’ narrative in coming years.

Bollers – a four-star defensive end commit for the Badgers – believes the script is going to flip in Wisconsin’s favor during his collegiate years. The four-star recruit had an interesting exchange with an Ohio State fan this past week. Check out his message for the Buckeyes in the tweets below:

Imagine being committed to Ohio State tho 😂😂 https://t.co/sgC0I7Drg0 — TJ Bollers (@tj35ballin) June 15, 2020

That dont have anything to do with what's gonna happen🤣 — TJ Bollers (@tj35ballin) June 15, 2020

Bollers has plenty of confidence ahead of his time with the Badgers. But if Wisconsin is going to start taking control of the Big Ten, it’ll have to start recruiting as well as Ohio State has over the years.

The Buckeyes had almost as many five-stars as Wisconsin had four-stars in the 2020 cycle. The Badgers will have to improve in the recruiting game to catch up to Ohio State in coming years.

For now, though, Bollers is confident in the Badgers taking care of business against the Buckeyes down the road.