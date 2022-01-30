Wisconsin Football Reportedly Has New Offensive Coordinator

The Wisconsin football program was looking to make some changes, particularly on offense, after an underperforming season in 2021.

According to recent reports, the Badgers have done exactly that by hiring a new offensive coordinator.

Wisconsin has reportedly brought aboard longtime Baltimore Ravens assistant Bobby Engram to be the school’s next offensive coordinator. His contract was approved by the Wisconsin Board of Regents and signed Friday night, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

Engram, 49, will arrive in Madison after eight seasons in Baltimore. From 2014-18, he served as the Ravens wide receivers coach before he took over the team’s tight ends from 2019-21. During his most recent stretch on John Harbaugh’s staff, he helped former third-round pick Mark Andrews develop into one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

Engram has a few connections to Wisconsin, which likely led him to take the opportunity with the Badgers. He’d previously spent two seasons working under head coach Paul Chryst at Pittsburgh from 2012-13.

Engram’s son, Dean Engram, is also coming off his sophomore season with the Badgers. In five games played, the cornerback had 20 tackles with an interception.

Wisconsin is coming off of a 9-4 season that ended with a victory over Arizona State in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. However, the Badgers lost a number of frustrating games early on the year, which made their prospects of winning the Big Ten West extremely difficult.

Wisconsin’s offense ranked eighth in the conference in yards per game (371.1) and eight in points per game (25.4) in 2021 under former OC Joe Rudolph. The program announced Rudolph’s departure for Virginia Tech earlier this month.

Engram will do his best to revamp Wisconsin’s offense in 2022. If the Badgers can make some improvements on that side of the ball, they could be well-positioned to compete for a division title next fall.