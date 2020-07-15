Wisconsin Is Changing Its Uniforms To Support The Black Community

When – and if – the 2020 college football season kicks off, the Wisconsin Badgers will have a new jersey to wear.

Earlier this offseason a group of Badgers football players called for the change. They penned a letter to UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank, athletic director Barry Alvarez and Chief Diversity Officer Patrick Sims.

The group of athletes wrote that using a black “W” in the crest would be “the ultimate show of solidarity and inclusion with the University’s Black and underrepresented communities.”

Not long after they penned the letter, the school announced the official change. Alvarez confirmed the new crest for the upcoming season.

“I have previously stated my commitment to taking meaningful steps involving issues of diversity and inclusion in our athletic department,” UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said in a statement via Madison.com. “There is plenty of work to do, but I am pleased we will be able to show our support in a way that is important to our student-athletes.”

Wisconsin #Badgers will be showing solidarity with Black and other underrepresented communities on campus when Badger sports teams return to action. They will wear this crest on their uniforms with a black "W". pic.twitter.com/pLMClRUhpF — Seth Kaplan (@Seth_Kaplan) July 15, 2020

Earlier this offseason, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst came out in support of the new crest.

“I think anytime that you get something coming from all of your student-athletes, there is no question that this is important,” he said. “It’s important to us all. I personally love it when it comes from the student-athletes. It’s powerful.”

Badgers fans can look forward to a new uniform detail heading into the 2020 season.