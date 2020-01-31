Wisconsin Makes Big Contract Decision on Paul Chryst

Over the past five years Paul Chryst has led Wisconsin to a 52-16 record, three Big Ten title games and four bowl wins. He’ll get a chance to do so several more times after the latest contract decision from the school.

According to college football insider Brett McMurphy, the Badgers have agreed to a contract extension with Chryst. Per the report, he is getting a new five-year contract that runs through 2025.

It’s a pretty well-deserved reward after a fairly successful 2019 season. Wisconsin started this past season with a 6-0 record before suffering back-to-back losses to lowly Illinois and then Ohio State.

They would clinch a spot in the Big Ten title game in the final week of the regular season with a win over Minnesota. But Chryst’s Badgers would lose the title game to Ohio State, and then fall in the Rose Bowl to Oregon in the final minute of the game.

Wisconsin extends Paul Chryst's 5-year contract thru Jan. 31, 2025 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 31, 2020

Since taking over in 2015, Chryst has taken Wisconsin closer to national contention than they’ve been in nearly a decade.

Chryst had the Badgers on the cusp of making the College Football Playoff back in 2017. He led the team to a 12-0 regular season record before losing to Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Badgers would finish that season with a 13-1 record after beating Miami in the Orange Bowl.

Did Chryst deserve this big commitment from Wisconsin?