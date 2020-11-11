Wisconsin OC Gives Update On QB Graham Mertz

After having two games canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak in their locker room, Wisconsin is ready to get back to action against Michigan this weekend. But will the Badgers have the services of star QB Graham Mertz for their trip to Ann Arbor?

Judging by the words of Wisconsin offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph, it’s hard to say right now. Per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Rudolph said that Mertz is still in the protocol for COVID-19.

As of writing, the team is still waiting to see if he can return this week for Saturday’s Michigan game. If Mertz can’t go, the primary backup will be Chase Wolf.

Rudolph said that the key will be getting Mertz back into practice, which he’ll need in order to be prepared for Michigan. But he did not seem worried, highlighting that the players who are practicing are “ready to go.”

“A little bit of uncertainty there, but the guys who have practiced are ready to go,” Rudolph said.

The redshirt freshman had a sensational first start of the 2020. Against Illinois, Mertz completing 20 of 21 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-7 win.

But in the days that followed, Mertz and a number of Wisconsin players fell ill with COVID-19. Games against Nebraska and Purdue had to be canceled.

Saturday’s game against Michigan will mark 22 days since the Badgers last played a full football game. That kind of rust doesn’t wear off easily.

The Wolverines will be out for revenge after their 1-2 start, recent upset loss to Indiana and their loss to the Badgers last year.

Graham Mertz or no Graham Mertz, Wisconsin have a tough game ahead of them.