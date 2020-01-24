Wisconsin RB Announces Transfer Decision

With Jonathan Taylor off to the NFL, the Wisconsin starting RB job is now open for competition heading into 2020. But it looks like senior Bradrick Shaw won’t be a part of that race for the job.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Shaw announced that he will be playing the 2020 season as a grad transfer elsewhere. He thanked the University of Wisconsin and pledged to never forget his teammates.

Shaw said that he’s eligible for a sixth year medical hardship and intends to enter the transfer portal. From his Twitter transfer announcement:

…I am eligible for a sixth year medical hardship. At this point in my life and my football career, it is best for me to pursue opportunities to play elsewhere, and for this reason I will be entering into the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. I will forever be a Badger and cherish these awesome memories for the rest of my life! On Wisconsin

Shaw had 202 carries for 938 yards and ten touchdowns in five years at Wisconsin. He did not see playing time in 2015 or 2018.

Jonathan Taylor got the bulk of carries for the Badgers with 303 in 2019-20. Shaw was tied for the fifth-most at 18 with FB John Chenal.

With Taylor and Shaw gone, the door is open for someone like Nakia Watson or Garrett Groshek to take a starting role.

Who will be the starting Wisconsin RB in 2020?

[Bradrick Shaw]