Wisconsin “Targeting” 1 NFL Assistant For Offensive Coordinator Role

Wisconsin may have found its offensive coordinator for the 2022 season. According to ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren, the Badgers are targeting an NFL assistant for the role.

The Badgers’ target for offensive coordinator is Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram.

“Wisconsin is targeting Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram to be its next offensive coordinator, sources tell me and Jamison Hensley,” VanHaaren wrote. “An agreement could be finalized soon. Engram worked on Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst’s staff at Pitt in 2012 and 2013.”

Engram played college football at Penn State before being selected by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 1996 NFL Draft. When his playing career came to an end, he joined the San Francisco 49ers as an offensive assistant.

Following his stint with the 49ers, Engram joined Pitt’s coaching staff as a wide receivers coach in 2012. At that time, Paul Chryst was the program’s football coach.

It’s safe to say Chryst knows what he’s getting in Engram since they’ve already worked together.

Engram doesn’t have experience as a play-caller, but he could bring a pro-style look to Wisconsin’s offense.

The Badgers’ offense is usually reliant on a strong running game. We’ll see if that’s the case next season.