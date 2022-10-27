Look: Wisconsin Volleyball's Message For Nebraska Goes Viral

COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 18: Wisconsin Badgers players celebrate scoring a point against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the Division I Womens Volleyball Championship on December 18, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

On Wednesday night, No. 1 Nebraska squared off against No. 5 Wisconsin in a highly-anticipated volleyball match. Let's just say the Badgers were relentless all night long.

The Badgers swept the Cornhuskers on Wednesday night. This was a rematch of last year's national final.

Not only did Wisconsin win Wednesday's match, it called out Nebraska on Twitter.

Wisconsin trolled Nebraska after their match by posting a photo of a badger walking away from corn with the caption "Shucked."

Check it out:

This is a clever post from the social media manager for Wisconsin, make no mistake about it.

That being said, some fans are frustrated Wisconsin turned off comments on this post.

With the win, Wisconsin has improved to 16-3 on the season. Nebraska, meanwhile, dropped to 18-2.

Wisconsin will be put to the test this Saturday against No. 9 Minnesota. That matchup will take place at UW Field House.