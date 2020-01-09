Date Of Indiana-Wisconsin 2020 Week 1 Game Moved Up

Indiana and Wisconsin were set to open the 2020 season with a Week 1 matchup on Saturday, Sept. 5.

That game is now being bumped up a day. The Hoosiers and Badgers are both coming off of very strong seasons, and will now get the Friday night treatment for the season opener.

The two teams face off for the first time since 2017. This one has been extremely one-sided over the last 15+ years.

Wisconsin rides a 10-game winning streak in the series. Indiana last won this game in 2002, its second of back-to-back victories over the Badgers.

SCHEDULE ALERT: Indiana Football will open the 2020 season at Wisconsin on Friday, Sept. 4!

Indiana beat Wisconsin in 1986, and then after a few years off of the series, won four straight from 1989-92.

The Badgers returned to the top of the Big Ten West this season, going 10-4 on the season. Paul Chryst’s team was 10-2 through the regular season, but had a rough time in the postseason. Ohio State dominated the Badgers in the Big Ten Championship Game 38-7, and the team lost a classic in the Rose Bowl, falling to Oregon 28-27.

Indiana’s expectations are a bit lower, especially in the Big Ten East, one of the most difficult divisions in football. IU finished 8-5 after a 7-2 start to the year.

Losses to Penn State, Michigan, and Tennessee in the year’s final four games (including the Gator Bowl vs. the Vols) put a damper on things, but two of those games were by a single score.

The 2020 Wisconsin vs. Indiana game will be played at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

