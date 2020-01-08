The Spun

Wisconsin WR Aron Cruickshank Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Wisconsin's field on a Saturday in the fall.MADISON, WI - SEPTEMBER 19: General view of action between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Troy Trojans during the first quarter of the college football game at Camp Randall Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Madison, Wisconsin. The Badgers defeated the Trojans 28-3. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

One week ago, Wisconsin wide receiver Aron Cruickshank scored a kickoff return touchdown in the Rose Bowl. Today, he entered the transfer portal.

Cruickshank is officially in the NCAA transfer portal, a source told The Spun Wednesday afternoon. This allows the speedy sophomore to have contact with other programs.

This season, the 5-foot-9, 161-pound Cruickshank carried 13 times for 138 yards and a touchdown while catching three passes for 29 yards. As a freshman in 2018, he rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown on six carries while also catching one pass.

Against Oregon in the Rose Bowl last Wednesday, Cruickshank brought the kickoff following the Ducks’ opening touchdown back 95 yards for a score.

He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown in a win over Nebraska in November.

A three-star recruit out of Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall in the 2018 recruiting cycle, Cruickshank was also an accomplished track athlete in high school.


