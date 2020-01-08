Wisconsin WR Aron Cruickshank Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

One week ago, Wisconsin wide receiver Aron Cruickshank scored a kickoff return touchdown in the Rose Bowl. Today, he entered the transfer portal.

Cruickshank is officially in the NCAA transfer portal, a source told The Spun Wednesday afternoon. This allows the speedy sophomore to have contact with other programs.

This season, the 5-foot-9, 161-pound Cruickshank carried 13 times for 138 yards and a touchdown while catching three passes for 29 yards. As a freshman in 2018, he rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown on six carries while also catching one pass.

Source: Wisconsin WR Aron Cruickshank, who had a big KOR TD in the Rose Bowl, has entered the transfer portal. Some more big transfer news out of the Big Ten today. — Matt Hladik (@MattHladik919) January 8, 2020

Against Oregon in the Rose Bowl last Wednesday, Cruickshank brought the kickoff following the Ducks’ opening touchdown back 95 yards for a score.

He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown in a win over Nebraska in November.

A three-star recruit out of Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall in the 2018 recruiting cycle, Cruickshank was also an accomplished track athlete in high school.