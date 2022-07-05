College Football World Reacts To Heartbreaking July 4 Killing

BOISE, ID - SEPTEMBER 3: The sun lights the foothills of Boise in this overhead shot of Bronco Stadium before the start of the game between the Oregon Ducks and the Boise State Broncos on September 3, 2009 at Bronco Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won the game 19-8. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Former Boise State defensive lineman Greg Grimes was killed on Monday in a shooting outside of a Sacramento nightclub. He was just 31 years old.

There were four other people wounded in Monday's shooting, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The college football world is understandably heartbroken by this news.

"Today our Tiger Family has suffered a tremendous loss," Inderkum High football coach Reginald Harris said. "We come together as we mourn the passing of player, coach, mentor, son, and father Greg Grimes. My prayers goes out to his family through this difficult time."

"We lost my brother Greg Grimes this past weekend to an act of senseless gun violence," Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence tweeted. "My family and I hurt for his family and son Ace, for his friends and former teammates, and especially for the young men he no longer gets to mentor like he mentored me when I got to Boise."

"I, and the entire Boise State football family, are saddened to learn about the passing of Greg Grimes," Boise State head coach Andy Avalos wrote. "I was fortunate to coach him during his senior season. He was a member of the brotherhood who is gone way too soon. He will be missed."

Grimes was a member of Boise State's football team from 2008-12. He had 45 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble during that span.

Per the Sacramento Bee, Grimes started staffing company in 2021. He was also a coach for Inderkum High.

Our thoughts are with Grimes' family and friends at this time.